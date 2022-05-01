Insider Buying: Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Major Shareholder Buys 7,746 Shares of Stock

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) major shareholder Jason P. Macari acquired 7,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.80 per share, for a total transaction of $91,402.80. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 355,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,103.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of SUMR opened at $11.84 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.84 and a beta of 1.69. Summer Infant, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $19.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.55 and its 200-day moving average is $10.15.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $35.31 million during the quarter. Summer Infant had a negative net margin of 2.02% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Summer Infant in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Summer Infant, Inc, an infant and juvenile products company, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile safety and convenience products. It offers a range of juvenile products in various product categories, including gates, potty, bath, entertainers, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as audio and video monitors primarily under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

