Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) Senior Officer Acquires C$92,775.00 in Stock

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE – Get Rating) Senior Officer Randy Reichert acquired 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$92,775.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 9,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$119,370.50.

Randy Reichert also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 26th, Randy Reichert acquired 1,150 shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$12.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$14,260.00.

SKE stock opened at C$2.62 on Friday. Skeena Resources Limited has a one year low of C$0.38 and a one year high of C$3.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.62 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$431.26 million and a PE ratio of -9.63.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKE. CIBC set a C$20.00 price objective on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Raymond James set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Skeena Resources Limited, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of base and precious metal properties in Canada. The company holds 100% interests in the Snip gold mine covering an area of approximately 1,932 hectares; the Spectrum-GJ copper-gold properties covering an area of 43,500 hectares; and the Porter Idaho silver property that consists of 46 crown-granted mineral claims; and Blackdome gold mine property.

