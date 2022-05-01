Insider Selling: ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV) Insider Sells 619 Shares of Stock

ShockWave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) insider Isaac Zacharias sold 619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.36, for a total value of $99,262.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,458,839.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Isaac Zacharias also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

On Tuesday, April 26th, Isaac Zacharias sold 3,370 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.76, for a total value of $619,271.20.

On Monday, March 28th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.83, for a total value of $755,320.00.

On Tuesday, February 15th, Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total value of $599,840.00.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Isaac Zacharias sold 1,617 shares of ShockWave Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $248,419.71.

Shares of SWAV stock opened at $151.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -503.77 and a beta of 1.30. ShockWave Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $125.00 and a fifty-two week high of $249.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $183.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.71 and a current ratio of 5.54.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $84.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.27 million. ShockWave Medical had a negative return on equity of 4.18% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ShockWave Medical, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on ShockWave Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $258.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded ShockWave Medical from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on ShockWave Medical from $210.00 to $199.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.33.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of ShockWave Medical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of ShockWave Medical by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 6,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.