Keybank National Association OH Has $290,000 Holdings in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,057 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 288.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 113,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,893,000 after buying an additional 84,100 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 393.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 81,073 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after buying an additional 64,647 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,484,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 10.3% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 138,527 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,376,000 after buying an additional 12,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,208,000. Institutional investors own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on HBI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hanesbrands from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hanesbrands in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.25.

In other news, CEO Stephen B. Bratspies purchased 34,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.63 per share, for a total transaction of $501,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.61 per share, for a total transaction of $97,562.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hanesbrands stock opened at $13.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.98. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.21 and a 52-week high of $22.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.27 and a beta of 1.49.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 108.10% and a net margin of 1.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 9th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 272.73%.

Hanesbrands declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 3rd that permits the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the textile maker to reacquire up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Hanesbrands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.