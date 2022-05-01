Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 37.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 413 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,834 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Credit Acceptance by 166.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 5,552 shares during the last quarter. LRT Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance during the fourth quarter worth about $4,269,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 4th quarter valued at about $635,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Credit Acceptance alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on CACC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credit Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $582.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Credit Acceptance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $460.80.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $512.50 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $538.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.25. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 1 year low of $380.50 and a 1 year high of $703.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 39.04 and a current ratio of 39.04.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $14.75 by ($0.49). Credit Acceptance had a return on equity of 38.72% and a net margin of 51.63%. The business had revenue of $463.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $458.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $10.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Credit Acceptance Company Profile (Get Rating)

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related products and services to independent and franchised automobile dealers in the United States. The company advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Acceptance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Acceptance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.