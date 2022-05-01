Keybank National Association OH Raises Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Exane Derivatives raised its position in Equity Residential by 1,231.1% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the fourth quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Scott Fenster sold 1,102 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $99,323.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Neithercut sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $9,201,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 108,371 shares of company stock worth $9,955,478. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $92.00 to $95.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $87.00 to $97.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Equity Residential from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Equity Residential from $89.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Residential has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.41.

Shares of EQR opened at $81.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $88.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.86. Equity Residential has a 52 week low of $70.98 and a 52 week high of $94.32. The stock has a market cap of $30.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.77, a P/E/G ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.61). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 53.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.625 dividend. This is a boost from Equity Residential’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 69.83%.

Equity Residential Profile

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

