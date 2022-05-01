Keybank National Association OH Has $295,000 Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,590 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 134.1% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,325 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 200.2% in the third quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 7,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 4,890 shares during the last quarter. 45.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAA stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.45. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a fifty-two week low of $8.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.38.

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.01 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 10.21% and a net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.2175 per share. This is a boost from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 130.91%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Plains All American Pipeline from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Plains All American Pipeline from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminalling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and at times on barges or railcars.

