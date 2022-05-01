Keybank National Association OH Cuts Stock Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) by 52.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,421 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 14,978 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in EQT were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EQT. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in EQT by 169.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 899,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $20,028,000 after buying an additional 566,202 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 63,997 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,309,000 after purchasing an additional 13,440 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 15.9% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 352,216 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 48,312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 73.0% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,256 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 18,677 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in shares of EQT by 3.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 100,303 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQT shares. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of EQT from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $33.00 to $41.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of EQT from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.09.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $39.75 on Friday. EQT Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.71 and a fifty-two week high of $45.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.18). During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is -6.05%.

EQT Company Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), including ethane, propane, isobutane, butane, and natural gasoline. As of December 31, 2021, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.7 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

