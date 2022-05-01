Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,005 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,278,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,949,000 after purchasing an additional 334,720 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after acquiring an additional 41,905 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1.5% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,864,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,087,000 after acquiring an additional 143,896 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 5.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,977,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,606,000 after acquiring an additional 286,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,738,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,717,000 after acquiring an additional 16,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ HST opened at $20.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -678.11 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 10.82 and a quick ratio of 10.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.67 and a 1 year high of $21.44.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.43 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 0.18% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 273.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -399.87%.

HST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their target price on Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Host Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Host Hotels & Resorts has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.69.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

