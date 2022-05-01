Keybank National Association OH Has $304,000 Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 52.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,409 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,793 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,355,255 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $671,755,000 after purchasing an additional 105,126 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,288,515 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $209,011,000 after buying an additional 10,917 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,072,000 after buying an additional 465,294 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at $105,826,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,066,701 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,424,000 after buying an additional 15,912 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Texas Roadhouse news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 2,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $229,908.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,799 shares of company stock valued at $872,001 in the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $82.33 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $895.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.57%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. MKM Partners boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.95.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

