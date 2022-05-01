Keybank National Association OH Buys New Position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,139 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOC. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2,143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693 shares during the last quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $80,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 141.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 10,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. 86.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on DOC. StockNews.com raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Physicians Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.50.

DOC opened at $17.14 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.93. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.86. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $16.07 and a 1 year high of $19.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $116.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.76 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.98% and a net margin of 18.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.37%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 242.11%.

About Physicians Realty Trust (Get Rating)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.