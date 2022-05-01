Keybank National Association OH Sells 465 Shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CWST. RE Advisers Corp grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 57.7% during the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 339 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 1,025.7% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CWST opened at $82.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.68. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.47 and a twelve month high of $92.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Casella Waste Systems ( NASDAQ:CWST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $234.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.77 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Michael K. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $452,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 3,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.34, for a total value of $228,112.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 141,475 shares of company stock worth $11,268,667. 6.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

