Keybank National Association OH Invests $311,000 in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,217 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $107,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 89.5% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,723 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.53% of the company’s stock.

RCM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $29.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

RCM opened at $22.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.47, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. R1 RCM Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $27.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $398.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.26 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that R1 RCM Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. The company offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations that encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, bill preparation, and collections from patients and payers.

