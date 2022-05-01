Keybank National Association OH Makes New Investment in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG)

Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 18,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 134.6% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust by 80.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $188,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust during the third quarter valued at $230,000. 41.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust stock opened at $23.68 on Friday. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity Indexed Trust has a one year low of $14.88 and a one year high of $26.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $19.64.

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities.

