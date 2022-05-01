Keybank National Association OH Acquires Shares of 8,239 ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ABB. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,872,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,649,000 after purchasing an additional 102,394 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ABB by 8.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ABB by 34.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 55,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of ABB by 320.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 53,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,777,000 after purchasing an additional 40,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its position in shares of ABB by 5.3% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 26,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. 9.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ABB opened at $29.87 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.59. ABB Ltd has a 52 week low of $29.44 and a 52 week high of $39.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ABB ( NYSE:ABB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.13 billion. ABB had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.31 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ABB Ltd will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were issued a $0.537 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 28th. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABB shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. HSBC lowered shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of ABB from CHF 35 to CHF 37 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

