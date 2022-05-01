Keybank National Association OH Decreases Stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

Keybank National Association OH reduced its stake in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) by 72.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,215 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,880 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Encore Wire were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Encore Wire by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 27,814 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.2% during the third quarter. Summit Place Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,542 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Encore Wire during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,835 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period. 81.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Encore Wire alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on WIRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Encore Wire in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Encore Wire from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of WIRE stock opened at $112.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $116.36 and its 200 day moving average is $124.31. Encore Wire Co. has a twelve month low of $65.98 and a twelve month high of $151.64.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The electronics maker reported $7.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $5.02. The company had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.63 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 48.24% and a net margin of 20.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Encore Wire Co. will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.07%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 0.25%.

About Encore Wire (Get Rating)

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. The company's products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Encore Wire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encore Wire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.