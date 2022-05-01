Keybank National Association OH Sells 495 Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Keybank National Association OH decreased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,829 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 22.5% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,958,847 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,256,000 after purchasing an additional 360,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,352,074 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,871,000 after purchasing an additional 279,110 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 987,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,384,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 954,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,892,000 after purchasing an additional 10,696 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.7% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 925,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,257,000 after purchasing an additional 111,687 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Descartes Systems Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $83.00 target price on The Descartes Systems Group and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $62.15 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.82 and a 200-day moving average of $75.14. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The company has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.15 and a beta of 1.07.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The company had revenue of $112.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.20 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 20.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.