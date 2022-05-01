6,885 Shares in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK) Purchased by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $170,251,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in AZEK by 179.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,806,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,981,000 after buying an additional 1,159,135 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in AZEK by 24.4% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,756,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,295,000 after buying an additional 1,130,659 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $36,871,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in AZEK by 604.3% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 869,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,753,000 after buying an additional 745,814 shares during the period. 98.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AZEK. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of AZEK from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zelman & Associates began coverage on shares of AZEK in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of AZEK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of AZEK from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.38.

In related news, Director Vernon J. Nagel purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.14 per share, for a total transaction of $100,560.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Sandra Lamartine purchased 965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,099.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 32,065 shares of company stock valued at $946,833 over the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AZEK stock opened at $21.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.69. The AZEK Company Inc. has a one year low of $20.55 and a one year high of $51.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.72.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $259.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.70 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 10.30%. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, which includes decking, railing, trim and moulding, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, and ULTRALOX brand name.

