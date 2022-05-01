Keybank National Association OH Sells 2,100 Shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO)

Keybank National Association OH lowered its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:UPRO – Get Rating) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cumberland Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Cumberland Advisors Inc. now owns 292,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,570,000 after acquiring an additional 15,290 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 118,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,592,000 after buying an additional 11,868 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $12,164,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 by 292.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,649,000 after buying an additional 23,911 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 during the third quarter worth about $1,351,000.

UPRO stock opened at $47.46 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.88 and a 200-day moving average of $65.01. ProShares UltraPro S&P 500 has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $78.71.

