Keybank National Association OH Takes $332,000 Position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 18,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Finally, SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000.

Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF stock opened at $18.18 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.81. Aberdeen Standard Physical Swiss Gold Shares ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $19.86.

