US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL) Shares Sold by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH cut its holdings in US Ecology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOL – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,714 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in US Ecology were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in US Ecology by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in US Ecology by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,363 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in US Ecology during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in US Ecology by 273.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ECOL stock opened at $47.99 on Friday. US Ecology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.26 and a 52 week high of $48.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 299.96 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

US Ecology ( NASDAQ:ECOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.12). US Ecology had a return on equity of 1.89% and a net margin of 0.54%. The company had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that US Ecology, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ECOL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of US Ecology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of US Ecology in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of US Ecology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, US Ecology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.67.

US Ecology, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides environmental services to commercial and government entities in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Waste Solutions, Field Services, and Energy Waste. The Waste Solutions segment offers specialty waste management services, including treatment, disposal, beneficial re-use, and recycling of hazardous, non-hazardous, and other specialty waste at company-owned treatment, storage, and disposal facilities, as well as wastewater treatment services.

