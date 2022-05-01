Keybank National Association OH Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,374 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 0.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,090,748 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $676,795,000 after buying an additional 227,198 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 2.9% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,457,508 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $581,067,000 after buying an additional 625,697 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 10.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,064,224 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $390,767,000 after buying an additional 1,477,599 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $371,249,000 after buying an additional 3,515,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,085,014 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $313,485,000 after buying an additional 848,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WMB. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.36.

In other news, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 12,838 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total value of $434,694.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total transaction of $519,713.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 164,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,462,998.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB opened at $34.29 on Friday. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.53 and a fifty-two week high of $36.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.15 and a 200 day moving average of $29.96. The firm has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.58 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.91.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.96%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 137.10%.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

