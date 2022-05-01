Keybank National Association OH Grows Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 5,277.8% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

SNY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on Sanofi from €122.00 ($131.18) to €121.00 ($130.11) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €96.00 ($103.23) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Monday, March 28th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Liberum Capital upgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €90.00 ($96.77) to €105.00 ($112.90) in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SNY opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.31. The firm has a market cap of $132.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $46.92 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.61% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a $1.7968 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 4th. Sanofi’s payout ratio is 44.34%.

Sanofi Profile (Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.