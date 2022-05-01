Keybank National Association OH Takes $332,000 Position in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerner by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,010,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in shares of Cerner by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 7,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Cerner by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

NASDAQ:CERN opened at $93.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a PE ratio of 50.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.82. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $93.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.57.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.38%.

In other news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Cerner Profile

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

