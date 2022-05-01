Keybank National Association OH Invests $369,000 in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 179.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000.

Get Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VXUS opened at $55.86 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $55.15 and a twelve month high of $67.51. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 21st.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.