Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 51.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,720 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,825 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,589 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 762 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 12,398 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WTS opened at $127.46 on Friday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.33 and a 1-year high of $212.00. The stock has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 26.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $139.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $167.99.

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.08. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 16.55%. The firm had revenue of $473.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $452.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.27%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $159.00 to $148.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $165.00 to $147.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

In related news, insider Elie Melhem sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.04, for a total value of $812,224.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

