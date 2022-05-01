Keybank National Association OH Boosts Stock Position in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Manitowoc were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MTW. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 193.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 3,036 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $99,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 116.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,829 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Manitowoc by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,874 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the period. Finally, Tibra Equities Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Manitowoc in the 3rd quarter valued at about $221,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

MTW stock opened at $13.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $466.84 million, a P/E ratio of 44.13 and a beta of 2.17. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.28 and a 12-month high of $28.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.85.

Manitowoc ( NYSE:MTW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $497.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.47 million. Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on MTW shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on Manitowoc from $24.00 to $18.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Manitowoc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Manitowoc from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Manitowoc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Manitowoc from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

