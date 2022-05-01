Keybank National Association OH Grows Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Celanese were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Celanese during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA boosted its holdings in Celanese by 115.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 168 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Celanese by 1,376.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Thomas Francis Kelly purchased 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $141.74 per share, with a total value of $255,132.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

CE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Celanese from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Celanese from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler cut Celanese from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Celanese from $157.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celanese presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.50.

CE opened at $146.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.30. Celanese Co. has a one year low of $132.26 and a one year high of $176.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $142.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $155.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 22.31% and a return on equity of 51.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 15.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

About Celanese (Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

