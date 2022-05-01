Keybank National Association OH Sells 199 Shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,529 shares of the company’s stock after selling 199 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Inspire Medical Systems by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,731,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,033,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the 4th quarter worth $1,058,000. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 257,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,255,000 after buying an additional 92,590 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE INSP opened at $205.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 6.50 and a quick ratio of 6.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -132.75 and a beta of 1.57. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.18 and a 1-year high of $286.29. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $238.10.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by $0.38. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 18.84% and a negative net margin of 18.01%. The company had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.28) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on INSP shares. Bank of America started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $270.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.43.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, Director Marilyn C. Nelson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.50, for a total value of $2,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,710 shares in the company, valued at $992,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy P. Herbert sold 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $173,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,143 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,826. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

