Keybank National Association OH Decreases Position in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its holdings in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,045 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Kemper were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Kemper by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,464 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Kemper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kemper by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,494 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Kemper by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 69,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,611,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Kemper by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,351 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,606,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KMPR. Raymond James lowered shares of Kemper from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Kemper in a research report on Thursday. They set an “underperform” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.33.

KMPR opened at $46.16 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $53.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.22 and a quick ratio of 0.22. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $45.64 and a one year high of $82.00.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($1.61). Kemper had a negative net margin of 2.07% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.27%.

In other news, Director George N. Cochran bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $50.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

