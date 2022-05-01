State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 217,779 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,874 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association were worth $13,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 14,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 17,774 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.12% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Compass Point raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 30,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.85, for a total value of $2,206,010.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Rebecca K. Robinson sold 15,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.52, for a total value of $1,051,142.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 50,899 shares of company stock valued at $3,623,797. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

ZION opened at $56.51 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $8.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20, a PEG ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 1.27. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a one year low of $47.06 and a one year high of $75.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.12. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to purchase up to 0.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

