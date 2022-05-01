State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Boosts Stake in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,368 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,875 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.12% of Avalara worth $13,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Avalara by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 415,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,583,000 after buying an additional 93,629 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avalara by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Avalara by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 20,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after buying an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avalara by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 265,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,341,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avalara during the 4th quarter valued at $897,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Avalara stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Avalara, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.28 and a 52-week high of $191.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $120.54.

Avalara ( NYSE:AVLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $195.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.37 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 17.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVLR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Avalara from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Avalara from $220.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America lowered shares of Avalara from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.44.

In other news, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 20,000 shares of Avalara stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.97, for a total value of $1,859,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,104 shares in the company, valued at $54,490,088.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $159,295.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,687 shares of company stock valued at $4,605,674 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

