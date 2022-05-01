State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 93,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Novavax worth $13,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Novavax by 186.7% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Novavax during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Novavax by 115.7% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 289 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novavax during the third quarter worth about $45,000. 47.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVAX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen started coverage on Novavax in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Novavax from $294.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Novavax in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Novavax from $282.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $198.14.

In related news, Director James F. Young sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $919,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,605,372.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVAX opened at $45.07 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Novavax, Inc. has a one year low of $42.13 and a one year high of $277.80. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.80.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($11.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($9.75). The company had revenue of $222.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.79 million. Novavax had a negative net margin of 152.12% and a negative return on equity of 368.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.70) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Novavax, Inc. will post 22.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novavax, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases and address health needs. The company's vaccine candidates include NVX-CoV2373, a coronavirus vaccine candidate that is in two Phase III trials, one Phase IIb trial, and one Phase I/II trial; NanoFlu, a nanoparticle seasonal quadrivalent influenza vaccine candidate that is in Phase 3 clinical trial; and ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate.

