The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) Stock Position Decreased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 132,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 636 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Toro were worth $13,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TTC. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Toro by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in shares of Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Toro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Toro news, VP Richard W. Rodier sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.95, for a total value of $309,420.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toro in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Toro from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Toro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.67.

Shares of TTC stock opened at $80.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.39 and its 200-day moving average is $94.63. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 0.73. The Toro Company has a 52-week low of $79.57 and a 52-week high of $117.92.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $932.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.07 million. Toro had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 31.17%. Toro’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.09%.

The Toro Company engages in the designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, brush, snow thrower attachment, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

