State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $13.03 Million Stock Position in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,518 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Mohawk Industries worth $13,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 96.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 82.2% during the fourth quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Mohawk Industries by 113.4% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. 75.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MHK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $190.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $200.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $167.00.

In related news, COO Chistopher Wellborn purchased 10,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $135.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,357,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 506 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.76, for a total value of $73,248.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mohawk Industries stock opened at $141.06 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.51. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.56 and a 12 month high of $231.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 9.02%. Mohawk Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 13.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

