State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Decreases Stake in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System reduced its holdings in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,019 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Manhattan Associates worth $13,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 29.6% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,894,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 13.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 192,122 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,401,000 after purchasing an additional 22,824 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 65.9% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,564 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,116 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,944 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Manhattan Associates by 12.9% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 7,567 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MANH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.17.

Shares of MANH opened at $130.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.43 and a 1-year high of $188.52. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.07.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

