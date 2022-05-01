State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Purchases 470 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 194,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 470 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $12,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Zillow Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 5,491 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Zillow Group by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,663,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $106,216,000 after acquiring an additional 201,611 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 6,167 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Zillow Group by 216.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,799,000 after acquiring an additional 19,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its position in Zillow Group by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

In related news, insider Errol G. Samuelson sold 2,977 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.28, for a total value of $164,568.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Arik Prawer sold 9,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.22, for a total transaction of $552,518.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,099,708. 14.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Z has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $95.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

NASDAQ Z opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.75 and a 12-month high of $133.36. The firm has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 1.33.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 7.26% and a negative net margin of 6.48%.

About Zillow Group (Get Rating)

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding Z? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.