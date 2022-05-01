State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.99 Million Holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 244,661 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,916 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Genpact were worth $12,987,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Genpact by 102.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Genpact during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Genpact by 987.9% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of G opened at $40.27 on Friday. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $39.90 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $42.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.51.

Genpact ( NYSE:G Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.65% and a net margin of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Genpact Limited will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.18%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on G. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Genpact in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services in India, rest of Asia, North and Latin America, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

