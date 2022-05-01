State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.74 Million Stock Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 313,667 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 598 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $12,735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KBC Group NV boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,515 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Tapestry by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 10,673 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners boosted its position in Tapestry by 1.9% in the third quarter. SWS Partners now owns 18,981 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,556 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Tapestry from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tapestry from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tapestry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.06.

In related news, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat purchased 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, with a total value of $197,220.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TPR opened at $32.92 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.14. Tapestry had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.78%.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

