State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Acquires 980 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 94,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $12,859,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Federal Realty Investment Trust alerts:

FRT stock opened at $117.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 1.14. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a one year low of $109.62 and a one year high of $140.51. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 27.49% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The business’s revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.66%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 131.69%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRT. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Capital One Financial upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $150.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.17.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Profile (Get Rating)

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Realty Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.