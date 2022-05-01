Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) Shares Bought by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 83,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,680 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of Life Storage worth $12,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LSI. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Life Storage by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,825,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,127,329,000 after purchasing an additional 863,247 shares during the period. Ranger Global Real Estate Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage in the 3rd quarter worth $82,871,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,122,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,582,000 after acquiring an additional 375,151 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 594,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,790,000 after acquiring an additional 349,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 264.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 414,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,612,000 after acquiring an additional 301,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 9,000 shares of Life Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total value of $1,178,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSI shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Life Storage from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Life Storage in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Life Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Life Storage currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.11.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $132.49 on Friday. Life Storage, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.77 and a 1-year high of $154.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $137.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.67.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $221.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $219.08 million. Life Storage had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 31.82%. Life Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is 126.58%.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

