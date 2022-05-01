State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 78,557 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 435 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $11,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Aspen Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $167.71.

Shares of NASDAQ AZPN opened at $158.54 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.29 and a fifty-two week high of $169.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.57.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $187.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 41.51% and a net margin of 39.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

