State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Position in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 431,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,191 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of NiSource worth $11,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in NiSource by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 23,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in NiSource by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 509,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 44,291 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in NiSource by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 82,525 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 14,639 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in NiSource by 195.5% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 80,302 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in NiSource by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 35,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NiSource alerts:

Shares of NI opened at $29.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.55 and its 200 day moving average is $28.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 22.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.32. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $32.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 11.94%. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NiSource Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a $0.235 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. NiSource’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

Several research firms have recently commented on NI. UBS Group downgraded NiSource from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI raised NiSource from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

NiSource Company Profile (Get Rating)

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NiSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NiSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.