State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.60 Million Holdings in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lessened its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 8,409 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.16% of Voya Financial worth $11,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 305.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 304 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in Voya Financial during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 247.5% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOYA opened at $63.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 3.87, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $65.85 and its 200-day moving average is $67.17. Voya Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.97 and a fifty-two week high of $74.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $333.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 24th. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 4.90%.

In related news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 21,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $1,562,455.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Robert L. Grubka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total transaction of $171,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,345 shares of company stock worth $3,127,985. 1.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on VOYA. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Voya Financial in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Voya Financial from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.09.

Voya Financial, Inc operates as a retirement, investment, and employee benefits company in the United States. The company's Wealth Solutions segment offers tax-deferred employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services; and individual retirement accounts, and other retail financial products and services, as well as financial planning and advisory services.

