State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Buys 2,630 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 219,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of CubeSmart worth $12,470,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,291,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,918,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in CubeSmart by 324.2% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 632,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,020,000 after purchasing an additional 483,709 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,346,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in CubeSmart during the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,904,000. Institutional investors own 87.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CUBE opened at $47.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a PE ratio of 45.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.45. CubeSmart has a twelve month low of $40.69 and a twelve month high of $57.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.48.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 26.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.81%.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.13.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

