State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,585 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Stifel Financial worth $11,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,903,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,986,000 after purchasing an additional 396,303 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 25.1% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,270,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $154,312,000 after purchasing an additional 456,136 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,926,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,892,000 after buying an additional 159,183 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 9.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,478,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,464,000 after buying an additional 122,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 7.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,236,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,004,000 after buying an additional 86,148 shares during the last quarter. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SF opened at $61.85 on Friday. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $60.35 and a twelve month high of $83.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.01. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, insider Victor Nesi sold 10,000 shares of Stifel Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.74, for a total transaction of $717,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on Stifel Financial from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Stifel Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

