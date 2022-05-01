State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $12.19 Million Stock Holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System cut its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,350 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.14% of Toll Brothers worth $12,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Toll Brothers during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 235.0% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $58.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Toll Brothers from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.93.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $46.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.60. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.84 and a 52 week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 5.00.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 9.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 11.20%.

About Toll Brothers (Get Rating)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.