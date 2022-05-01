State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System Has $11.65 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 347,914 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 807 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $11,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BEN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Institutional investors own 44.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN opened at $24.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.52 and a twelve month high of $38.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.51, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The closed-end fund reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.20. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 17.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.69%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BEN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.25.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 668,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $8,200,004.19. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

