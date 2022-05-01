Keybank National Association OH Makes New $369,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TTE. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.91% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on TotalEnergies from €59.00 ($63.44) to €56.00 ($60.22) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group raised their price target on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($61.29) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

NYSE TTE opened at $48.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.85. TotalEnergies SE has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $60.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.81.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $55.30 billion for the quarter. TotalEnergies had a return on equity of 16.04% and a net margin of 7.98%. On average, equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 21st were paid a $0.544 dividend. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.77%.

TotalEnergies Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The company's Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.