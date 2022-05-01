Keybank National Association OH Trims Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Keybank National Association OH lessened its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 593.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,391,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,855,000 after buying an additional 3,758,536 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $154,780,000. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 4,694,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,298,000 after buying an additional 1,694,679 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 4th quarter valued at about $105,446,000. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in Activision Blizzard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $107,959,000. 84.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

In other news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 2,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.54, for a total value of $164,806.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Daniel Alegre sold 14,563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.66, for a total transaction of $1,160,088.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ATVI. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 28th. MKM Partners upgraded Activision Blizzard from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $54.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.86.

Shares of ATVI stock opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 5.21 and a current ratio of 5.45. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.57. The company has a market capitalization of $59.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.07). Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This is a boost from Activision Blizzard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Activision Blizzard’s payout ratio is 14.87%.

Activision Blizzard Profile (Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.